Lack of specialised services in govt. hospitals is keeping people away: Muneer Katipalla

MANGALURU

20 October 2020 10:37 IST

Mr. Katipalla said that every citizen has the right to get quality health services at affordable cost

While private hospitals have commercialised their operations, the neglect of government hospitals by the State government and the absence of specialised treatment services have made people turn away from government hospitals in Dakshina Kannada, said Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla on Monday.

Speaking at a protest in front of the office of Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. in Bantwal, Mr. Katipalla said that every citizen has the right to get quality health services at affordable cost. It was not happening in Dakshina Kannada where private hospitals continue to dominate and the cost of treatment has become unbearable for the common man.

People have realised the hard way during COVID-19 when private hospitals have charged rates in excess while disregarding the norms laid down by the government, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has failed to improve facilities in the primary health centres, taluk hospitals and district hospitals. Many posts, including that of medical officers, specialist doctors and nursing staff, are vacant. The State government should strengthen the government hospitals and also upgrade Government Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals in Mangaluru into speciality hospitals , he said. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member P.V. Mohan, the former Mayor Mohammed Kunjathbail and activists B. Shekar, Sadashiva Bangera, Altaf Thumbe, Oswald Prakash and CPI leader Seetaram Berinja also spoke. A memorandum was submitted to the MLA [Mr. Naik].