Kutlur govt. school children given uniforms

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra distributed uniforms to children of the government school at Kutlur, Belthangady taluk on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 21, 2022 00:34 IST

: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday that journalists in the district involving themselves in rural development with other wings of the government is a model.

Speaking at a programme in Patrika Bhavan here after distributing uniforms to 98 students of government primary school, Kutlur in Belthangady taluk, where journalists attached to the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists had conducted their village stay, Dr. Rajendra said that all people should join hands for the uplift of people of all sections of society.

Bank of Baroda had sponsored the uniforms.

The Mangaluru zonal head of the bank Gayathri said that the bank will continue to support for societal development initiatives.

Chairman of Dakshina Kannada unit of Indian Red Cross Society Shantharama Shetty, president of School Development and Monitoring Committee of Kutlur school Ramachandra Bhat were among the guests. The president of the union Srinivas Nayak Indaje spoke.

The journalists did their village stay at the school on December 23, 2018 to draw the attention of the government on the issues being faced by the village people.