Kudrus around city to be developed as tourist spots

MANGALURU

04 November 2020 01:23 IST

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Tuesday inspected several Kudrus (river islands) around Mangaluru along with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra with a view to developing them as tourist attraction spots.

Mr. Kamath said that he has plans for developing Kudrus in the middle of the Netravathi and the Phalguni (Gurupura) around the city as centres of tourist attraction. As part of the plan, the spot inspection was arranged along with the Deputy Commissioner and Mayor Diwakar, he said.

