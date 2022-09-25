KSRTC offers temple tour package for Navaratri

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 25, 2022 23:34 IST

The KSRTC, Mangaluru division, on Monday will start a temple tour package to cover 10 temples in and around the city every day. This package will be available till October 5 when Navaratri festivities will be held in these temples.

The KSRTC will run a bus every day from Mangaluru KSRTC Bus Stand at 8 a.m. It will start with a visit to Mangaladevi Temple. It will be followed by visits to Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sunkadakatte Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihitlu Sri Bhagawati Temple and adjoining beach, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari Temple and Urwa Marigudi Temple.

The last will be a visit at 7 p.m. to Gokarnanatha Temple, which organises Mangaluru Dasara. The bus will return to the bus stand at 8.30 p.m. The fare for an adult has been fixed at ₹300, while for a child, it will be ₹250. The journey will be on KSRTC’s green bus which is used for city bus services.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said that this was the first time that the division is conducting a tour to popular temples during Navaratri.

Mr. Shetty said that sufficient time has been allotted for the visits at all temples. “For temples in Polali, Kateel and Kudroli, where there will be more rush, one hour time is given for darshan,” Mr. Shetty said and added that passengers will be accorded special darshan at all the 10 temples. A KSRTC personnel will be deputed as a guide to help passengers.

Three buses

Seeing the demand for seats that are being booked online, Mr. Shetty said that three buses each will run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr. Shetty said that if the temple tour package clicks, then the KSRTC will have this for the upcoming years.

Mangaluru MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath will formally flag off the service at the bus stand at 8 a.m. on Monday.

