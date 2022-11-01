KSRTC introduces AC bus service to Mangaluru International Airport

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 01, 2022 23:40 IST

Air passengers making inquiry for travel on the newly launched air conditioned bus service of KSRTC between Mangaluru International Airport and Manipal on Tuesday, November 1, at the Airport in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The KSRTC Mangaluru Division on Tuesday, November 1, started air-conditioned bus service between the city railway station and Mangaluru International Airport, also between Manipal and the airport.

The service between the city railway station and the airport will run via Ambedkar Circle, Lalbagh, Kuntikana and Kavoor. The service from the railway station starts at 6.30 a.m. The next bus will be at 8.45 a.m., followed by 11.10 a.m., 3 p.m., 5.15 p.m. The last bus will be at 7.30 p.m. In return, the service starts at 7.40 a.m., which will be followed by bus at 10 a.m., 12.20 p.m., 4.05 p.m., 6.25 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. The fare per head is ₹100.

The service between Manipal and the airport will be run via Udupi, Kaup, Padubidri, Mulki, Surathkal, Kuloor and Kavoor. From Manipal, the service starts at 7.15 a.m., followed by the bus  at 8.45 a.m. and 5.15 p.m. In return, the bus starts at 10.45 a.m., followed by 12.30 p.m. and 9.15 p.m. The fare per head has been fixed at ₹ 300.

There will be service between Mangaluru KSRTC bus terminus and Manipal. The bus from Mangaluru will be at 7 a.m., while the return bus will be at 1.15 p.m.  The fare for this distance has been fixed at ₹ 150.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the service. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian were present.

