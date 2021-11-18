Kerala Govt. urged to print ration cards in Kannada also

Mangaluru

18 November 2021

Bringing out cards in Malayalam and English in Kasaragod violates minorities’ rights, says KBADA

Taking exception to a move to print ration cards only in Malayalam as against the earlier practice of printing both in Kannada and Malayalam in Kasaragod district, the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA)has urged the Kerala Government to follow the earlier practice.

An official release here said new ration cards were being printed at Akshaya Centres in Kasaragod only in Malayalam.

Opposed

The same has been opposed by the Kannada speaking people of Kasaragod district, where over 95% people speak Kannada. There are people who cannot read or speak Malayalam in the district, the authority said.

It noted that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on September 9 this year directed the Maharashtra Government to give preference to Kannada in areas where people who speak the language were in large numbers.

The Ministry had directed the Government to print all notifications, identity cards, and other documents in Kannada too at Jattha, Akkalakote, and other areas in Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Despite clear instructions, the Kerala Government has resorted to print ration cards in Malayalam and English and has spelled Manjeshwar as Manjeshwaram in English.

Taking strong exception to such moves, the authority has urged the Kerala Government to print the cards both in Kannada and Malayalam in Kasaragod district.

Authority chairman C. Somashekara has written to the Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister as well as the Collector of Kasaragod district to ensure the mistakes in spelling names of places be rectified.

Also, all identity cards, ration cards, and other government documents should be made available in both the languages, Mr. Somashekara has said.

He has also urged the Karnataka Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to bring the issue to the notice of their respective counterparts, according to authority secretary Prakash Matthihalli.