Kateel urges Railway Minister to rescind order extending Bengaluru-Kannur express train to Kozhikode

February 01, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Extension of the Bengaluru-Kannur express train to Kozhikode will further eat into the seats available to his constituents, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has said in his letter to the Railway Minister. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and former State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to direct his Ministry to withdraw the January 23 order extending train no. 16511/512 Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru Express via Mangaluru Central to Kozhikode.

In a letter to the Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Kateel said the Ministry has ordered the extension of the service to Kozhikode despite stiff opposition by his constituents as well as himself. Its initial extension from Mangaluru Central to Kannur itself was much opposed by the public, the MP noted.

Mr. Kateel said the service was the only dedicated train connecting the State capital with the coastal city, thereby being highly patronised by the travelling public. It always operated with long waitlists, thus indicating its popularity. Further extension of the service to Kozhikode would further eat into the seats available to his constituents, the MP noted.

The MP questioned the rationale behind the extension when Kozhikode was being served well by train no. 16527/528 Yeshwantpur-Kannur-Yeshwantpur Daily Express. Another service for the same destination was not justified, Mr. Kateel said. He further said people in his constituency were agitated over the further extension of the service and have urged him to prevail upon the Railway Ministry to get the extension cancelled.

In the interest of the travelling public of his constituency, the extension order should be directed to be rescinded, Mr. Kateel urged the Minister.

