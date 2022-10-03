Karavali Utsav to be organised at Tannirbhavi beach from December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karavali Utsav aimed at introducing cultural heritage of the coast will be organised from December 23 to January 1 at the Tannirbhavi beach, said Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada in-charge V. Sunil Kumar.

Chairing a preliminary meeting in this regard at the district office complex here on Monday, Mr. Kumar said various committees and sub-committees for the smooth conduct of the festival would be formed soon.

The Minister said the festival would be organised in such a way so as to promote the tourism and culture of the region.

Mr. Kumar discussed in detail various aspects, including government funding, private sponsorship, procession, cultural programmes, beach festival, river festival, and other elements for the success of the utsav.

While sub-committees would decide about them after detailed deliberations, those who were part of earlier celebrations should come forward and guide the programme, he said.

Tannirbhavi would be the main event venue where a food festival too would be organised. Programmes would also be organised in other important venues in the city.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the utsav was not organised in the last two years because of COVID-19. Local talents would be encouraged to render cultural programmes, he said.

MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLC Prathapsimha Nayak, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and others were present.