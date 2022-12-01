Karate school students win medals

December 01, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of ‘School of Karate Do’ The Way of Self Defence headed by chief instructor Sensei Keval Kumar won several medals in the recently concluded Bangalore Kempegowda Cup 2022-2nd National Open Karate Championship held at Bengaluru. Mr. Kumar, in a communiqué, said the team also won the Active Team Championship Trophy. The winning students are Anosh Daniel D’Souza, Individual Kata - Bronze, Samarth S Kulal, Individual Kata - Gold and Individual Kumite - Gold, Austin Lawrence, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite - Gold, Lavith Kumar K., Individual Kata - Gold and Individual Kumite - Silver, Tejal B., Individual Kata – Bronze and Individual Kumite - Gold, Nidhi B., Individual Kata - Bronze Individual Kumite – Bronze, Ashtra Martis, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite – Bronze and Neyna Shenoy, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite – Bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT