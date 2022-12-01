Karate school students win medals

December 01, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students from School of Karate Do The Way of Self Defense of Mangaluru won several prizes at the recently concluded the Bangalore Kempegowda Cup 2022-2nd National Open Karate Championship at Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of ‘School of Karate Do’ The Way of Self Defence headed by chief instructor Sensei Keval Kumar won several medals in the recently concluded Bangalore Kempegowda Cup 2022-2nd National Open Karate Championship held at Bengaluru. Mr. Kumar, in a communiqué, said the team also won the Active Team Championship Trophy. The winning students are Anosh Daniel D’Souza, Individual Kata - Bronze, Samarth S Kulal, Individual Kata - Gold and Individual Kumite - Gold, Austin Lawrence, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite - Gold, Lavith Kumar K., Individual Kata - Gold and Individual Kumite - Silver, Tejal B., Individual Kata – Bronze and Individual Kumite - Gold, Nidhi B., Individual Kata - Bronze Individual Kumite – Bronze, Ashtra Martis, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite – Bronze and Neyna Shenoy, Individual Kata - Bronze and Individual Kumite – Bronze.

