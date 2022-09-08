Kaavi Kale takes prime space at the Mangaluru International Airport

Kaavi Kale arts on the ceiling, wall, and beam of the current international busing arrival area at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In its effort to encourage local art forms, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has given space for the Kaavi Kale (Kaavi Art) to adorn the ceiling, wall an beam of the International Busing Area at the Airport.

A release from MIA here said the art form, created by Kaavi Kale artist and research scholar Janardhan Rao Havanje, was the latest addition to the varied and growing art form repertoire at the airport.

The Kaavi Kale works include floral wonder of Kaavi art on the ceiling, floral design and patterns on the beam and a colonial treat on the wall. This unique art form uses red oxide as the base. The intricate patterns that emerge when dexterous hands chip away at this base is a visual treat to savour. Even domestic arrival passengers have a ringside view of this art form as they descend the escalator.

Kaavi Kale is the indigenous architectural ornamentation technique of the Konkan coast in India. Kaavi means red oxide and kale means art form, says Mr. Havanje, who has co-authored a treatise on this subject with Caroline D’Souza. The art form has been suspended some 15 metres from the ground with new frames on the ceiling and on the wall panelling specially done for the walls.

Stakeholders have appreciated the workmanship of Mr. Havanje. While SCube, a leading local art gallery has thanked the airport for giving space to different art forms that form part of local culture, another stakeholder expressed happiness that people such as Janardhan Rao Havanje have dedicated their lives to showcase such cultural art forms to the modern society.