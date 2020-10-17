Jyothi Advertisers’ association with Panambur beach ends

Mangaluru

The 12-year-long association of Jyothi Advertisers with the Panambur Beach Development Project ended on Saturday. The district administration is yet finalise a new organisation to look after the beach.

It was in 2008 that Jyothi Advertisers signed an agreement with the Dakshina Kannada district administration for management of the beach under the Panambur Beach Development Project. Yatish Baikampady was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Project.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Baikamapady thanked the district administration for its support in this long journey, which, he said, was challenging. “..We have the satisfaction of not only making the beach active but brought in change of attitude towards upkeep, maintenance, safety, and cleanliness of the beaches in our country.” They were able to change the face of the beach without hurting the sentiments of the local fisherman community for whom the beach was a part of their life, he said.

Emphasising on the human lives saved at the beach, Mr. Baikampady said the project trained local residents as lifeguards and beach marshals, who have saved the lives of 300 people. Ajith, 42, from Hospete, was saved on Saturday by life guards who had come to the beach to take their belongings on the last day of their service.

There has been good footfall on the beach, which has been the venue for boat races, international kite festival, national-level kabbadi matches, beach festivals, and surfing competition, he said.