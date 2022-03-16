It will be better for students to adhere to verdict and attend classes, says human rights activist

Police taking out a route march from Circuit House, through KSRTC, PVS Junction, Hampankatta and other sensitive areas, in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 16, 2022 00:25 IST

While a human rights activist urged hijab-wearing students to follow the High Court of Karnataka order and attend classes by removing their headscarf, the Campus Front of India said on Tuesday that it will support students in their legal fight to get what it said justice.

The human rights activist, Hussein Kodibengre, from Udupi told reporters in Udupi that students of the Government PU College for Girls and Government First Grade College in Kundapur, who filed a petition before the High Court seeking permission for wearing hijab in classroom, can pursue their cause before the Supreme Court.

“It would be be better for these students, as of now, to attend classes by adhering to the verdict of the High Court,” Mr. Kodibengre said and added that it was an individual choice to attend or not to attend classes.

Campus Front of India State president Ataullah Punjalkatte said that the students have not got what he said justice. ‘‘We will support the continued legal fight of these students,” he said.

Yashpal Suvarna, vice-president of the College Development Committee of the Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, said that the High Court judgment will help students to pursue their studies in a proper way.

Dakshina Kannada District Bharatiya Janata Party president Sudarshan Moodbidri said that the High Court verdict should be respected and there should not be any scope for any problem. Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell too welcomed the High Court verdict.

Meanwhile, security was tightened across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to prevent any law and order problem following the verdict. Orders prohibiting processions, protests and other movement of people in groups is in force till March 19.

The police on Tuesday morning took out a route march from Circuit House to Hampankatta Circle. Nearly 600 personnel, including those from Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve, took part in the march that passed through KSRTC Bus Stand, PVS Junction and K.S. Rao Road.

Before the commencement of the march, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar asked the personnel to conduct themselves with patience and concentrate on ensuring peace and order. “Do not involve yourself in explaining about the High Court order to students, teachers and other organisational representatives. Leave it to the district administration and the Education Department officials to handle it,” he said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened at the Government PU College for Girls and other Colleges in Udupi district. The police were on rounds across the district to prevent law and order problem.