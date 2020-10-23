‘Issue notice in sexual harassment case’

MANGALURU

Mangalore University has been told to issue a show-cause notice to the official concerned who is responsible for the delay in placing before its Syndicate the internal complaints committee (ICC) report on an allegation of a sexual harassment against a professor of the university reported two years ago, Shyamala Kunder, member of National Commission for Women, said here on Thursday.

Ms. Kunder told reporters that during the meeting at Mangalore University on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told her that the university had sought legal opinion on the issue and hence, show-cause notice had not been issued immediately.

“I asked him (the Vice-Chancellor) to issue a show-cause notice today and get an explanation within a week,” Ms. Kunder said.

The issue relates to the alleged sexual harassment made by a student against a professor two years ago. A 10-member internal complaints committee had reportedly submitted its report to the then Registrar (administration) who no longer holds the post now.