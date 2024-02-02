Karnataka | Interim Union Budget is disappointing, says Congress; BJP hails it

February 02, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - MANGALURU

The Congress said on February 1 that the interim Union Budget is disappointing while the BJP hailed it.

Manjunath Bhandary, Congress MLC, said the Budget speech was nothing but an election speech. It has ignored the poor, middle class, and agriculture and industrial sectors. No schemes have been announced for the development of the country.

K. Harish Kumar, Congress MLC and president of the Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, said taxpayers are disappointed as nothing has been announced for them. No schemes have been announced for the poor and middle class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Budget protected the interests of all sections of society. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of nine to 14 to prevent cervical cancer. With this, the government has taken a special initiative to protect the health of women. Tourism promotion mentioned in the Budget would help boost tourism in the coastal belt, he claimed.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, said the Budget indicated that India is heading towards self-reliance. “It is a promising Budget,” he said and added that the Union government has planned to construct three crore houses for the poor in the next five years. Ayushman Bharat has been extended to ASHA workers and anganwadi workers and assistants.

Brujesh Chowta, State Secretary, BJP said it was a visionary Budget. It has also proposed to establish hospitals in every district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.