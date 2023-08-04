‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0’ immunisation drive in Udupi district between August 7 and October 14

August 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 of immunising children and pregnant women against vaccine-preventable diseases will be conducted in Udupi district in three phases between August 7 and October 14, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi K. Vidyakumari.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, she said the first phase would be from August 7 to 12, the second phase would be between September 11 and 16 and the doses in the third phase would be given from October 9 to 14.

As many as 3,188 children aged below two, 16 children in the age group between two and five, and 708 pregnant women would be immunised at 294 vaccination centres, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that those who skipped the vaccination earlier should come forward now and get themselves vaccinated without fail.

Udupi District Vaccination Officer Ram M.G. said that symptoms such as fever and spotty rashes on the face and behind the ears are generally witnessed in patients suffering from measles and rubella.

Ms. Vidyakumari said that 14 cases of measles and four cases of rubella were reported in the district so far this year. They had their vaccination done with the single dose, so they did not fall sick and suffer much, but recovered, she said.

