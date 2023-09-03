India is now a land of opportunities: Anand Ranganathan

September 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Scientist Anand Ranganathan on Sunday, said that India was a land of missed opportunities has now been transformed into a land of opportunities and continues to remain so.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘India towards 2047 – A Land of Opportunities’, at the ‘Jijnasa-Sanathan Chintan Ganga’ lecture series on Indic Renaissance organised by Swachh Mangaluru Foundation in association with Mangaluru Ramakrisna Mutt and Mission here.

A professor in Special Centre for Molecular Medicine with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Mr. Ranganathan said India effectively tackling COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated its capabilities. India, he said, not only protected the lives of millions of its people with indigenous vaccine production, but also took care of people in other parts of the world by providing the vaccine.

Talking in depth about the healthcare facilities and health of Indians, Mr. Ranganathan regretted the laggardness on the part of the political and administrative dispensations to eradicate deadly diseases including malaria, dengue, etc. There are many opportunities in the coming days for the country to exhibit its prowess. The next 25 years therefore will become the ‘Amrit Kal’ for India, he said.

The Ramakrishna Mission played a key role in creating awareness about Swachh Bharath responding to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. Volunteers undertook the Swachh Mangaluru programme in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district and Udupi district for five years. Swachh Mangaluru Foundation was founded by the volunteers in 2021 to carry forward the initiative in the region.

The foundation has embarked upon organising a bi-monthly lecture series on a Sunday every alternate month on various relevant issues by renowned speakers and monks of Ramakrishna Order under the theme “Jijnasa-Sanatan Chintana Ganga.” It is an attempt to promote an intellectual discourse and dialogue by the finest literary minds from across the globe on ancient Indian knowledge system of universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and well being.

Mission Secretary and Mutt Adhyaksha Swami Jithakamanandaji, Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, Vice Chancellor Satish Bhandary, former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik and others were present.

