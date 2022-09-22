Illegal sand extraction sites raided in Kundapur, three trucks seized

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 22, 2022 00:24 IST

The trucks that were seized by the Mines and Geology Department on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mines and Geology Department personnel raided two sites where illegal sand extraction was taking place on the banks of the Souparnika in Trasi village of Kundapur taluk and seized three goods vehicles transporting sand in Udupi district on Wednesday.

An official communique here said geologist Sandhya under directions from senior geologist G.U. Sandeep, acted on a public complaint about illegal sand extraction in Souparnika in Kundapur taluk.

At around 4.20 a.m., the team led by Ms. Sandhya raided the site at Aanagodu in Trasi Gram Panchayat limits and seized a truck waiting to be loaded with sand.

Again, at 4.45 a.m., the team raided a site near Aramane Temple in the same GP limits and seized two tipper trucks waiting for sand being loaded.

As the information about the raids spread among illegal miners, those engaged in sand mining at Hakladi, Kavradi, Halnadu, Amparu in Kundapura taluk and Badakere in Byndoor taluk, fled from the mining sites.

The team found that some private land owners had offered their Patta lands for Dhakke (landing point) and road for illegal sand extraction. Necessary legal action would be initiated against owners of such lands, Ms. Sandhya said.

Registering cases under the Minor Minerals Act and Rules, the Geologist handed over the seized trucks to the custody of Gangolli Police.

