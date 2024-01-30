I have the eligibility to contest as a BJP candidate from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency: Pramod Madhwaraj

January 30, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister and the BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Tuesday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party decides so based on his eligibility.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Madhwaraj said he has information that the public and the party workers were in favour of his candidature from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. “Everyone has the right to seek ticket to contest the polls. I too have told the party leaders that I am an aspirant,” he said.

If the party wishes to field him, he would contest. Even otherwise, he would support any other candidate to be fielded by the BJP, he said.

Highlighting his credentials to become an MP, Mr. Madhwaraj said none of the coastal States in the country, from Gujarat to West Bengal, have a fisherman as an MP. Fishers have now realised they need an able person to present before the Parliament issues concerning them, he said, adding their demand has come to his notice through the media.

Mr. Madhwaraj said he has been touring the State for the last six months and held meetings with fishermen in 24 districts. He has also met over 6,000 workers of the BJP and leaders in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

He had been the president of the Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha, the umbrella organisation of Mogaveera fishermen in the coast for 12 years. He had also worked at the Karnataka Coastal Fishermen Action Forum and the National Fish Workers Forum. Thus he has in-depth knowledge of issues concerning the fishermen, he said.

