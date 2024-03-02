Houses built for poor inaugurated in Udupi

March 02, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The government will build good access road to the apartment complex, having 240 flats, constructed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board and the State Department of Housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Urban) at Herga in Udupi, Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari said on Saturday.

Speaking after the inauguration of the complex, she said the beneficiaries should not delay in occupying the flats.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the beneficiaries should not sell the flats allotted to them for 15 years. If the beneficiaries delayed in occupying the flats their maintenance suffers.

One of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme, Kasturi Lambani, said that her family, including her husband and their child, resided at a rented accommodation in Udupi city. But now the family is happy to own a house. There should be regular supply of water, she said.

Another beneficiary Susheela said that a house of 394 square feet area with balcony facility has made her very happy. She spent some additional amount from her pockets to improvise the interior of the house.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna handed over the keys to the beneficiaries. Udupi City Municipality Commissioner Rayappa was present.

