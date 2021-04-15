Hospital says there is shortage of ICU beds

The Kasturba Medical College and Hospital in Manipal.

MANGALURU

15 April 2021 08:25 IST

Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, said on Wednesday that it is facing acute shortage of ICU beds and hence, ambulance service providers, other hospitals, nursing homes and attenders of patients should check with the hospital before shifting patients to Manipal.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty said in a release: “Due to increase in the overall ICU cases in the hospital at present, there is an acute shortage of ICU beds and ventilators at the hospital. Hence, we request to call mobile number 9686692603 before shifting patients who need ICU and ventilator services.”

“Taking confirmation by calling up the hospital is necessary to avoid inconvenience to patients. All are requested to cooperate,” Dr. Shetty said.

