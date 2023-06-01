Home Guard felicitated for uniting runaway boy with family

June 01, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Home Guards Dakshina Kannada district unit felicitated Home Guard Vimala on Thursday to recognise her efforts in ensuring a runaway boy from Bengaluru was united with his family in coordination with the Railway Protection Force.

District Commandant Muralee Mohana Choontharu led the felicitation of the Home Guard attached to the Mangaluru unit. He said the Home Guard saw a 14-year-old boy moving suspiciously on the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station premises while on duty on May 23.

She understood that the boy had run away from his home in Chamarajapet in Bengaluru and had ₹7,000 cash with him. Ms. Vimala consoled him and handed him over to the RPF personnel. The RPF in turn contacted the boy’s family and united him with them, Dr. Choontharu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating her presence of mind and the good deed, Dr. Choontharu said he has recommended her name to the headquarters for proper recognition. Every Home Guard has been doing such exemplary works thereby bringing name to the Force, he lauded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.