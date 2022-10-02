Hindu Jagarana Vedike organises Durga Doud in Udupi

Controversy erupts after some participants display swords during the run

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 02, 2022 23:19 IST

A large number of people participated in the Durga Doud organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Durga Doud (run) organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Sunday stoked A controversy with a few participants displaying swords in Udupi.

A few organisations demanded action against the organisers of the run for facilitating display of weapons. Dalit leaders, including Sundar Master, Shyamaraj Birthi, and others have urged the police to take suitable action against the organisers and the participants who displayed the weapons.

Udupi Police, however, said that no complaint has been received by them in the matter so far. Inquiry can be launched, if a complaint is received, the police said.

HJV organised the run from Kadiyali Mahishamardhini Temple to Sri Krishna Mutt in the city to recall the heroic deeds of the erstwhile rulers of the country and introduce them to the younger generation. The run passed through Kalsanka, Service Bus Stand, Kavi Muddana Marga and Thenkapete to reach the mutt.

Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Members of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R. Mendon and B.M. Sukumara Shetty, the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and others participated in Durga Doud.

