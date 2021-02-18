Health workers, frontline staff can directly go to vaccination site

MANGALURU

18 February 2021 00:47 IST

They need not wait for SMS giving them a date for a visit

Health and frontline workers, who have not received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, need not wait for SMS which tells them on which day that they need to visit the vaccination centre to receive the jab.

Instead, they can go to the designated centre in the next few days and get the vaccine, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Rajendra said that so far 28,150 of the 52,523 health workers and 2,966 of the over 4,000 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine. Health workers can receive the first dose by February 20, while the frontline workers can receive it by February 28.

Dr. Rajendra said that workers, whose name is not registered, can also get the vaccine after getting their name included in the health facility of their area.

Allaying misconceptions about the vaccine, Dr. Rajendra said that he and other personnel, who have received the first dose, have not had any health problems after the administration of vaccine.

He will have a video conference with anganwadi teachers and helpers on Thursday and clarify their doubts.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy and other health officers were talking to medical, paramedical, nursing and AYUSH institutions to ensure that all students take the vaccine.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen the frontline workers for the possible new wave of COVID-19 infection,” he said.