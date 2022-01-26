Govt. to spend ₹1,611 cr. on multi village drinking water projects in four taluks

District in-charge Minister S.Angara speaking after inspecting the parade on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration in Udupi on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

26 January 2022 23:46 IST

Udupi district in-charge and Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara on Wednesday said that the multi-village drinking water scheme will be introduced in Byndoor, Karkala, Hebri and Kaup taluks at an estimated cost of ₹1,611 crore.

Delivering the Republic Day message after unfurling the National Flag at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarkad in Udupi, Mr. Angara said that the project worth ₹390 crore for Byndoor taluk is in the tendering stage. Project reports for the scheme in the remaining taluks have been sent for government approval, the Minister said.

Mr. Angara said that the Government has planned to upgrade the Udupi District Hospital and taluk hospitals in Kundapur and Karkala with 48 additional paediatric intensive care units this year. The Nirmithi Kendra has already commenced the work with CSR funds provided by various companies.

The Minister noted that the State Government has so far provided ₹3.8 crore scholarship to 15,775 wards of farmers under the Chief Minister’s Vidya Nidhi scheme. Watershed development programme will be implemented in 12,553 hectares of land in Brahmavar, Kundapur and Karkala taluks under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Scheme and approval has been given for 42 minor irrigation projects worth ₹27.61 crore to be taken up in the next five years.

Mr. Angara said that the administration is continuing to give thrust on tourism and has approved opening of 57 homestay facilities. The Government has released ₹10 crore grant for improving the Trasi-Maravanthe beach stretch and ₹15 crore for the Someshwara Paduvari-Ottinene stretch in Byndoor. It has also approved ₹4.2 crore for construction of ferry jetty at the St. Mary’s Island, Malpe. The Tourism Department has submitted fresh proposals for 28 projects worth ₹ 44.1 crore.

Troupes from the police, Coastal Security Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Excise and NCC participated in the parade. Specially abled children Srikrishna and Archana were felicitated. And, district and taluk level best farmer awards were presented.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, district level officials and others were present.