Govt. support sought to popularise horse riding in city

Mangaluru

14 December 2020 23:10 IST

Equestrian club could be started if Horticulture Department leases out land at Kadri, says academy

Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, the only horse riding training institute in the region established in 2015, has urged the administration to bring horse riding training under the Smart City project and facilitate the establishment of an equestrian club in the city.

Academy promoter Avinand Achchanahalli believes such a club with training and accommodation facilities could serve the interests of enthusiasts not only from Dakshina Kannada but also from neighbouring districts, including the entire coastal region. Except Mysuru and Bengaluru, there is no other well-equipped horse riding training academy in the State, he told The Hindu.

He said that the academy has been training children in the six-16 age group from Dakshina Kannada. It has trained over 600 students so far. Meanwhile, there were inquiries from children from adjoining districts, including Udupi, to get training in riding.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Achchanahalli said that the very concept of horse riding was new to Mangaluru and surrounding areas where it was unheard of till the academy was established in 2015. The academy was striving to make the sport/ activity that has multiple benefits and sports potential popular in the region. The academy has also plans to train differently-abled, tribal and third gender children in horse riding to help develop their self-confidence and also enable them to compete in paralympic events.

There was a hitch, however, Mr. Achchanahalli said, while pointing out that the academy operates out of about 25 cents land obtained on lease from the Jogeshwar Mutt. An equestrian club needs spacious location, he said and added that one such location is available next to the skating rink adjacent to National Highway 66 at Kadri. He has submitted representations to the zilla panchayat and Horticulture Department that owns the land to grant three acres on a 49-year lease to the academy to develop a full-fledged academy/ equestrian club.

Working on a not-to-profit basis to promote riding activity in the region, the academy was in need of government support to popularise horse riding, Mr. Achchanahalli said. He added that he would also approach Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Mangaluru City Corporation and elected representatives from the region seeking support for the initiative.