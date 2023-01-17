Govt. should focus more on tapping solar energy, says official

January 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

There is a need to give impetus to the use of solar in the forthcoming Budget instead of promoting thermal power that affects the environment and hydel power that requires considerable maintenance, said Joint Director of Agriculture, Mangaluru, M.C. Seetha, on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on “Financing for Solar-based Livlihood Solutions: Learning for Scaling Up,” for NGOs, bankers and panchayat development officers organised by Selco Solar Lights Pvt. Ltd. and GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) on the Bankers Institute for Rural Development (BIRD) campus in Bondel here.

In his introductory address, Selco Deputy General Manager Sudeepta Ghosh said quick solar power-based mechanised transformation was the need of the hour to ensure zero carbon footprint by 2070.

L. Sanjeevi, CIO of BIRD, said oil import could substantially be reduced by increasing the use of solar power.

Karnataka Vikasa Grameena Bank Regional Manager Jagadish Rao said the Selco-model of improving financial activities of economically and socially backward sections of people with solar power was complimenting environment conservation. In a way, the activities are like swimming against the current, he said.

Krishna Moolya from Jana Shikshana Trust said success of any project or initiative involves participation of the community concerned. The Selco has been doing this effectively. NABARD DGM Sandhya Nagesh said comprehensive development could be achieved by distributing green energy in a decentralised manner.

District Lead Bank Manager Praveen Kumar, Jeevandhara NGO Director Sr. Aana Maria, Canara Organisation of Development for Peace Lydia Morris, National Rural Livelihood Mission district manager Hariprasad Rai and others were present.