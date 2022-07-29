Mangaluru

Govt. has failed to maintain law and order: Lobo

Former MLA and Congress leader J.R. Lobo on Thursday accused the government of failing to maintain law and order in the State.

He told reporters here that the recent disruption of a party in a pub, two murders in Sullia taluk and such other incidents show that the government was unable to ensure safety to citizens. They also show perpetrators of crime have no fear of law.

Such incidents, Mr. Lobo would severely dent the image of Dakshina Kannada that is known as a hub of education, healthcare and tourism. Industries and organisations in the district too have no safety, he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by former MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the members of murdered Praveen Nettaru and consoled them.

Mr. D’Souza demanded payment of maximum amount of compensation to the family of Praveen as well as Masood, who was murdered a couple of days earlier.

