Governor stresses on developing Udupi as tourist destination

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot being felicitated with ‘Yaksha Kireeta’ during the inauguration ceremony of the silver jubilee programme of Udupi district at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Ajjarakadu, in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students participating in a procession to mark the celebrations. | Photo Credit: PTI

A colorful procession being organised as part of the inauguration ceremony. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishnapura Paryaya seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami interacting with Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot during his visit to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT