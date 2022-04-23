Governor asks youth to contribute to building a strong India

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot speaking at the convocation in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

April 23, 2022 19:16 IST

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot on Saturday asked youth to do their duties in the interest of the nation to build the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or the self reliant India.

Speaking at the 40th convocation of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri the Governor said that youth are the future of India and they should join hands to build a strong India to emerge as “Vishwa Guru.”

Mr. Gehlot said that the basic objective of education is to gain knowledge. Youth and others should perform their Constitutional duties to take the country forward.

He presented honorary doctorate degrees to Devadas Kapikkad, noted actor and director for his contribution to Tulu thetare and cinema, Harikrishna Punaroor, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, for his social service and Hemamathi V Heggade of Dharmasthala for her contribution to education and humanities.

The Governor presented gold medals and certificates to 52 students.

The certificates to those who completed their Ph.D., cash prizes to those students for their outstanding academic performance were given away in the afternoon session by the Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya. The Governor was not present in the afternoon session.