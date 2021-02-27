Government keen on developing coastal tourism circuit: Yogeshwar

Mangaluru

27 February 2021 19:40 IST

Overall development of six beaches and developing Sasihithlu beach as surfing venue is high on tourism department agenda for Dakshina Kannada

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology C.P. Yogeshwar on Saturday spelt out several initiatives to boost tourism in Dakshina Kannada in particular and coastal tourism in general, including the overall development of seven beaches in the district.

Speaking at a meet the press programme, organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association and the Mangaluru Press Club here, Mr. Yogeshwar said Talapady, Someshwara, Ullal, Tannirbhavi, Panambur, Chitrapura, and Surathkal will be developed on the lines of the Padubidri and the Kasarkod beaches that have obtained a ‘Blue Flag’ tag. Adequate connecting roads, toilets, high mastlamps, and other facilities will be provided at these places.

The Sasihithlu beach, the Minister said, will be made a permanent venue for surfing event and regular international surfing activities will be organised. The government has sanctioned ₹10 crore grant to build a surfing school and a clubhouse and the work would commence once the CRZ clearance was obtained.

He has collected information about proposals before the district tourism development committee and asked the Deputy Commissioner to dispose of them immediately.

The department has taken up 27 development projects in the district, of which about 10 projects were cleared. The balance would be cleared soon and all would be completed in a time bound manner.

Mr. Yogeshwar said the department would facilitate extension of stay of cruise tourists arriving at New Mangalore Port up to three days as against the present one day. This would help introducing the district to international tourists. Heli-tourism would be promoted through the port that would widen the reach of tourism initiatives, including tour to Lakshadweep.

Adequate tourist facilities will be created at Jain Kashi Moodbidri and it will be developed as an international tourism destination. A 20-km backwater tourism will be developed on the Phalguni (Gurupura) river front.

The Minister said the department would soon prepare an action plan to develop the entire coastal belt as a tourism circuit and attract tourists.

Speaking about stone quarrying, the Minister said those involved in quarrying should get permission from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and those functioning without consent would be closed down.