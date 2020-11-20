Gold chains snatched from women in city

MANGALURU

20 November 2020 00:46 IST

In one case, the value of the chains snatched was put at ₹1.54 lakh

Gold chains were snatched from two women in as many incidents reported in the city on Wednesday evening.

Rashmi, a resident of Urandadigudde of Panjimogaru, lost her gold chain near Raghavendra Mutt in Kavoor Police limits at around 7 p.m.

According to a complaint, Rashmi, an employee of a two-wheeler showroom in Shantinagar, was walking towards her house.

Advertising

Advertising

At around 7 p.m., she saw two persons following her on a motorcycle. An anxious Rashmi called her mother and informed her about it. Soon after, the two motorcycle-borne men came near her and snatched away her 22 gram gold chain worth ₹ 80,000. In the second incident, complainant Geeta lost her two gold chains in Vyas Nagar near Karnataka Polytechnic. In her complaint to the Mangaluru East Police, she said that she saw a person repairing a motorcycle on Vyas Nagar Road at around 6.30 p.m.

Soon after she went past him, the accused snatched her two gold chains worth ₹ 1.54 lakh and sped away, she said. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused, the police said.

Missing

A 36-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son have been reported missing from their house in Kuthethur village of Surathkal Police limits since November 17.

The police said that Shabeera left the house along with her son Shamlan at around noon on that day and is yet to return. Shabeera’s brother Mohammed Ansar filed a complaint on Wednesday evening.