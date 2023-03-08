ADVERTISEMENT

Garib Rath Express to halt at Byndoor and Ankola, Netravathi Express at Bhatkal

March 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Byndoor Railway Yatri Sangha welcoming the Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express on its arrival at Mookambika Road Byndoor station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Railways has decided to provide halts of two minutes for Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Bi-Weekly Express at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Ankola stations and Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Daily Express at Bhatkal station on experimental basis for six months with immediate effect.

Train No. 12201 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express will arrive at Ankola at 4.22 a.m. during the non-monsoon timetable (journey commencing till June 9) and at 5.28 a.m. during the monsoon timetable (journey commencing from June 11). The train will arrive at Mookambika Road Byndoor station at 5.38 a.m. and 7.38 a.m. during the non-monsoon and the monsoon timetables respectively.

In the return trip, Train No. 12202 Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Garib Rath Express will arrive at Mookambika Road Byndoor station at 10.20 p.m. during the non-monsoon and at 10.14 p.m. during the monsoon timetables. It will arrive at Ankola station at 11.26 p.m. and 11.42 p.m. during the non-monsoon and the monsoon timetables respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express will arrive at Bhatkal Station at 1.20 a.m. and 2.32 a.m. respectively during the non-monsoon and the monsoon timetables. Its pairing service, 16346, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express will arrive at Bhatkal at 1.40 a.m. and 12.44 a.m. respectively during the non-monsoon and the monsoon timetables, said releases from Southern Railway and Konkan Railway Corporations.

Members of the Byndoor Railway Yatri Sangha accorded a rousing welcome to Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express on its arrival at Mookambika Road Byndoor station on Tuesday.

Sangha leader and former National Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member Kunjal Venkatesh Kini termed the experimental halt a welcome move. Besides helping hundreds of pilgrims to visit Kollur in Udupi district, the halt will also provide additional connectivity to Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram for the people in the region, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US