Four star rating for IIC at Sahyadri College

The Union Ministry of Education has given the ratings for 2019-20.

MANGALURU

27 October 2020 00:47 IST

The Union Ministry of Education has given four star rating to the Institution of Innovation Council (IIC) established at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management for 2019-20.

The certificate said: “The council had undertaken various activities prescribed by Innovation Cell, under the Union Ministry of Education, to promote innovation and start-ups during the IIC calendar year 2019-20.”

The Ministry has established the council to systematically foster the culture of innovation among all higher education institutions. The objectives of the IIC include conducting various innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities prescribed by the Central MIC in a time-bound fashion, to identify and reward innovations and share success stories, to organise periodic workshops/seminars/interactions with entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and to create a mentor pool for student innovators and have a network with peers and national entrepreneurship development organisations, a release from the college said.

The objectives also cover creating an institution’s innovation portal to highlight innovative projects carried out by the institution’s faculty and students and to organise Hackathons, idea competition and mini-challenges with the involvement of industries, the release added.

The IIC at the college is an eight-member body, it said.