Four persons arrested, 200 grams of MDMA seized

August 16, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In two separate cases, the Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested a total of four alleged drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of synthetic MDMA drug.

On a tip-off, the CCB sleuths led by Assistant Commissioner of Police P.A. Hegde arrested Mohammed Haneef, 47, Syed Fouzhan, 30, Sirajuddin Abubacker, 35, all from Manjeshwar in Kerala, for allegedly bringing MDMA from Bengaluru and selling in parts of Falnir in the city by using a van.

The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth ₹5 lakh from the three persons. The police also seized the van, an electronic weighing machine, and three mobile phones. A case was registered against them in Mangaluru North police station.

The CCB sleuths arrested V.K. Ibrahim Arshad, 30, of Manjeshwar in Kerala, who was allegedly selling MDMA near Mangaluru Junction. The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth ₹5 lakh, a mobile phone and also a digital weighing machine from him. A case was registered against him in Kankanady Town police station.

The police are searching for more persons allegedly associated with Arshad.

The police said Arshad was earlier arrested by the Puttur Town police station and 175 grams of cannabis were seized. He is accused in three cases of assault registered in Manjeshwar and Kumble police stations of Kerala, the police said.

