Four booked for performing four-wheeler stunts on National Highway 66

May 24, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kaup police booked the drivers of the vehicles for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 336 of Indian Penal Code

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the National Highway 66 in Maravanthe, Byndoor taluk. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Udupi’s Kaup police booked four persons for performing stunt between Moodabettu and Moolur on National Highway 66.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ayaan, 24, of Udyavara; Mishalvuddin, 23, of Kunjibettu; Shanoon D’Souza, 25, and Vivek, 23, both from Udupi.

According to a communique, Police Sub Inspector (Law and Order) B. Suma got a call on Tuesday, May 23, evening wherein the caller informed about the video showing reckless driving by four four-wheelers on the National Highway that had gone viral on the social media.

Ms. Suma had a look at the video and found that the stunt had been performed between Moodabettu and Moolur. She then traced down the four vehicles involved in the act.

Based on her complaint, the Kaup police booked the drivers of the vehicles for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 336 of Indian Penal Code.

