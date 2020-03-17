Five persons admitted with symptoms

UDUPI

17 March 2020 23:49 IST

Five persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to the District Government Hospital here on Tuesday.

Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Welfare Officer, said here on Tuesday that of the five, three had recently visited Dubai and they were having a fever and cough.

A fourth person had travelled to Qatar and he has a headache and fever. The fifth person, who had traveled to Kuwait recently, had cough and a sore throat, he said.

The throat swabs of all five persons have been sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab at Shivamogga and their results are expected on Wednesday.