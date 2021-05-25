Fireman dies of COVID-19 in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

25 May 2021 00:08 IST

Fifty-four-year-old Naveen Andra, a lead fireman from the city’s Kadri Fire Station, died of COVID-19 infection on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and three children.

Mr. Andra, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, lived in Talapady. He had served in various positions in the Fire and Emergency Services Department in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chamarajanagar districts since 1997. He was awarded the Chief Minister’s medal for meritorious service and was working at Kadri Fire Station since last year. He had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and was waiting for the second dose.

Mr. Andra tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kuntikana here. He passed away in the afternoon on Sunday. The last rites were performed at the crematorium in Nandigudde.

District Fire Officer Mohammed Nawaz said that six firemen have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are all under home isolation. As directed by Director-General of Fire and Emergency Services Amar Pandey, the department is in regular touch with the personnel who have tested positive. All the six are recovering, he said. Nearly 80% of the personnel in the district have received their two doses of vaccine and only about 20% are yet to receive their second dose, he said.