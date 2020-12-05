Fire in Karkala TMC dumping yard

Mangaluru

05 December 2020 00:42 IST

Smoke has engulfed several places in the surrounding areas of Karkala in Udupi district as the government’s dumping yard at Kariyakal has caught fire.

The smoke has engulfed places like Kariyakal, Miyar, Sanoor, Nitte, Pulkeri, Kalikamba, Danashale, and Anekere affecting residential areas, according to reports reaching here.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha, the Swaccha Karkala Brigade said that the fundamental right of the people of Karkala to a clean environment should be protected by the government. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board too should take necessary measures, the letter said.

Sources said that the same dumping yard of the Karkala Town Municipality caught fire this March and later had come under control. Now again local people are suffering. The fire is yet to be doused and the smoke has affected senior citizens.