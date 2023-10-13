ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion show by women doctors in Mangaluru on October 15

October 13, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Most of the 22 participants, Dr. D’Souza said, would be walking the ramp for the first time

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a doctor at work. The fashion show is being organised to give women doctors a much desired break from their hectic work.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

As many as 22 women doctors will take to the ramp during a fashion show to be held in the hall of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mangaluru chapter, in Mangaluru, on October 15.

Jessy Maria D’Souza, president of women doctors’ wing of IMA Mangaluru chapter, told reporters on October 11 that they decided to organise the fashion show to give women doctors a much desired break from their hectic work. A total of 22 women doctors came forward to participate in the event.

Most of the 22 participants, Dr. D’Souza said, would be walking the ramp for the first time.

Deepak Ganguly, head of Pathway Enterprises, said on October 15 that the 22 participants will undergo training. This will be followed by a photo shoot. In the evening, the participants will be on the ramp, first in a traditional costume followed by Western costume. The winner of event will be presented a crown, he said.

