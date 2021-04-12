Fake Facebook account in the name of DC

MANGALURU

The trend of fraudsters creating fake Facebook accounts of government officials and seeking money from the gullible public continued in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts with Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha being the latest victim of it.

In a statement, Mr. Jagadeesha said that some persons had created a fake Facebook account in his name and demanded ₹7,000 from a person using FB messenger.

