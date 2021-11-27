Events to mark end of Paryaya

MANGALURU

27 November 2021 01:40 IST

Admar Mutt in Udupi will organise a series of programmes from December 5 to December 26 to mark the end of two-year Paryaya of junior seer of the mutt Ishapriya Tirtha.

The programme under the banner, Vishwarpanam, will be held at Rajangana. There will be lectures and other programmes, including cultural ones, during the period. The Paryaya of the seer will end on January 17, 2022.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, manager of the mutt Govindaraj said that a portion of Sri Krishna Mutt was renovated during the Paryaya of the seer. It was carried out during the lockdown.

He said that people from different fields of life have been invited for delivering lectures during the Vishwarpanam programme.

Senior seer of Admar Mutt Vishwapriya Tirtha will inaugurate the events at 4 p.m. on December 5.

Orator Chakravarthy Soolibele’s talk has been scheduled at 4 p.m. for December 6. He will talk on the subject, “Hindu pride”.

Rohith Chakratheertha will talk on the topic, “Revisiting our education system”, at 4 p.m. on December 7.

The former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy will deliver a talk on “Be proud to be a part of The Great Ancient Hindu Civilization” at 4 p.m. on December 8.

National General Secretary of BJP B.L. Santhosh will speak on “The condition of Hindu religion” at 4 p.m. on December 15.

At 4 p.m. on December 16, IPS officer Ravi D. Channannavar will speak on “Creation of an awakened society”.

The former IPS officer and now president of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP K. Annamalai will deliver a talk on the “Role of political parties in nation’s security” at 4 p.m. on December 20.

Educationist Gururaj Karajagi will speak on “Connecting the old roots with the new shoots” focusing on issues of new generation, at 4 p.m. on December 22.

Member of Parliament Tejaswi Surya will speak on “Entry of youth in the political spectrum” at 4 p.m. on December 25.

There will be cultural programmes, a convention of organic farmers and producers of byproducts of cows during the period, he said.