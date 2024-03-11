ADVERTISEMENT

Drug awareness runs held in Mangaluru, Udupi

March 11, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - MANGALURU, MARCH 10:

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the golden jubilee year celebrations of Karnataka Police, the Mangaluru City police and Udupi district police held drug awareness runs on Sunday.

A large number of police personnel and passionate runners took part in the 10K run and the 5K run/walk, held under the tag lines “Fitness for All” and “Drug Free Mangaluru”.

The 10K run was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal from the Mangala stadium in Mangaluru at 7 a.m. The participants ran till Venkataramana Temple in Car Street and returned to the stadium. They proceeded straight till Kottara and returned to the stadium to complete the run. The participants took about an hour to cover the distance.

Simultaneously, the 5K run/walk was also flagged off where the participants covered distance between the stadium and Venkataramana temple. Mr. Agrawal and several other police officers participated in this event.

Speaking before the flag off ceremony, Mr. Agrawal said though State police has evolved in the last 50 years there is still a long way for the force to traverse to become perfect. Mr. Agrawal said narcotic drugs continues to be a menace for the city. In the last six months over 500 drug consumers and over 100 drug peddlers have been booked. The city police will fight against drugs in a much stronger way, he said.

Several policemen and people took part in the 5K and 10K runs of the Udupi police. The 5K run was from the Manipal Police station and covered areas namely Syndicate Circle, DC Office Road, Coin Circle, Krishnadasa Marga, Marena Road, MIT Junction and Tiger Circle. The 10 K participants ran two rounds of the 5K run route.

