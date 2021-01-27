Draft plan for tourism in Udupi district getting ready

Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport S. Angara addressing a gathering at the Republic Day function in Udupi on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

27 January 2021 01:16 IST

The administration has identified 104 spots, Minister Angara says and adds that the plan will include projects to be taken up in the next 10 years

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport S. Angara said on Tuesday that a draft of Vision Plan 2021-31 is now being prepared for the integrated development of tourism spots in Udupi district. Later, it will be submitted to the government for approval.

In his Republic Day address in Udupi, the Minister said that the blue print of the vision plan will include the projects to be taken up in the district in the next 10 years for the growth of the tourism sector.

The district administration has identified 104 tourism spots in Udupi.

Mr. Angara said that the State government has in its tourism policy for 2021-25 identified Udupi district as a priority tourism district and it will help the district administration to promote the tourism sector.

The Minister said that the government has released ₹ 5 crore for the integrated development of the coastal area between Trasi and Maravanthe.

In addition, ₹ 2 crore has been released for developing Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala taluk.

The government has given permission to open five new home stays in the current financial year. It has also permitted four boat houses to promote tourism.

The government has sanctioned ₹ 2.54 crore for building 24 classrooms in 19 government schools. Of this amount, ₹ 63.60 lakh has been released.

The Bhujanga Park in Udupi is being developed at a cost of ₹ 1 crore.

The Minister said that 4,816 health professionals/workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district till last Saturday.

In all, 22,103 health professionals/workers from both government and private sectors have been identified for vaccination in the first phase.

The district has received 23,900 vials of vaccination for the first phase.

Toppers in SSLC and Pre University examinations of 2020 were felicitated. Headmasters and principals of six institutions which had recorded good result were also honoured. Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and others were present.