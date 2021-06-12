Do not pressure parents to pay fees, says Rajendra

Mangaluru

12 June 2021 23:28 IST

Asking school and college managements not to pressure parents for payment of fees and collection of books during the pandemic, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said if there are any complaints in this regard then the district administration will take action against such managements under the Karnataka Education Act. In a press note, Dr. Rajendra said there were complaints against some schools and colleges that they were asking parents to pay fees for the new 2021-22 academic year in one installment.

The educational institutions are denying online classes for students who have not paid fees. The institutions are asking parents to collect notebooks and text books for a particular bookstore. Those having complaints against schools can send email to Deputy Director of Public Instructions (Administration) on ddpi.edu.karmng@nic.in. Complaints concerning pre-university colleges can be emailed to ddss.pue@gmail.com. Complainants should provide their complete postal address in the complaint, said Dr. Rajendra.

