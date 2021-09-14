Disruption in power supply

MANGALURU

14 September 2021 07:26 IST

Power supply will be affected in different parts of Mangaluru city and Udupi district on Wednesday.

The areas fed by 11 kV Eshwarakatte, Perara and Sunkadakatte feeders in Mangaluru will go without power supply between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. Power supply will be affected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Manchila, Someshwara, Thokkottu, Kotekar, Abbakka, Kuthar and Ullal feeders. The areas fed by 11 kV Lighthouse Hill feeder, including Bunts Hostel, Jyothi Talkies, St. Aloysius College and surrounding areas, will go without power from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Udupi district, areas that are fed by 11 kV Miyyaru, Kanthavara and IB in Karkala feeders, including Karkala town, will go without power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

