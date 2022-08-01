Mangaluru

Devotees urged not to visit Kukke for two days

The Kukke Subrahmanya temple  | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 01, 2022 21:29 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:31 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Monday issued an advisory to devotees not to visit Kukke Subrahmanya for the next two days in view of the waters of the swollen Kumaradhara entering Adi Subrahmanya temple.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra shared an input from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that a small convective system was moving all along the west coast from central Kerala to south of Karnataka coast, mainly concentrated on Dakshina Kannada district. On the other hand, owing to the existing shear zone moving towards the north, would result in continuous rains over interior Karnataka districts, he said.

Though there was no high wave warning, IMD has urged fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph was likely to prevail over Kerala-Karnataka coast on August 2.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rains, up to 115.5 mm till 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday, over all districts of coastal Karnataka and heavy to very heavy rains, up to 204.4 mm thereafter till August 6. All these days, the coast was likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning too, the IMD said.

