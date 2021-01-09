DC tells officials to conduct preliminary health tests before vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K.V. supervising the COVID-19 vaccine dry run in Mangaluru on Friday.

Dry run successfully conducted in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday asked Health Department personnel involved in COVID-19 vaccination to conduct preliminary health checks for fever, blood pressure and sugar before administering the vaccine to health workers during the first phase of the vaccination that is likely to be held in the second week of January.

Reviewing the dry run for the vaccination held at Government Wenlock Hospital here, Dr. Rajendra said after administration of the vaccine the health care worker should be allowed to go home and take rest. As the vaccine is injected intramuscularly, arrangements should be made to respond to likely health problems to be experienced by the recipient, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said 39,475 health care workers will get vaccinated in the first phase. Four vaccinators will administer vaccine to 100 healthcare workers per day at each of the health care facility. The whole process will be recorded on a real-time basis on the CoWin app designed for vaccine administration, he said. Arrangement are made for offline operation of CoWin app in areas with internet connectivity issues.

On Friday, 23 health care workers turned up for the dry run at Wenlock hospital from 10.30 a.m. Each participant had received SMS about the time they have to be at the vaccination centre. After checking the identity at the reception, they entered the vaccination room where demonstration of vaccine administration was done. The recipient was made aware of the vaccine, the need to continue wearing of masks and told of the next visit for the second doze, before allowing him/her to take rest for 30 minutes at the observation room. Banners on frequently asked questions on COVID-19 vaccine were placed at different places in the block.