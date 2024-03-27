ADVERTISEMENT

Dalits threaten agitation if SC status is granted to Moger fishermen of Uttara Kannada

March 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

M. Devadas, DSS leader, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dalit leaders have threatened to launch a State-wide agitation if Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada are granted Scheduled Caste (SC) status as per the recommendation of J.C. Prakash Committee.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Dalit activist Ashok Konchady claimed that the four-member committee headed by senior IAS officer J.C. Prakash recently submitted a report favouring grant of SC status to Moger fishermen. These fishermen are presently in Backward Class category I.

Mr. Konchady said in 1956 Mogers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kollegal, who are from the tribe indulging in hunting of hares, were included in the list of Scheduled Castes. The Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada were included in BC category I.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Dalit activist M. Devadas alleged that Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada have managed to bring political pressure and get a favourable report from the committee. “If the State government accepts the recommendations of the committee, other Scheduled Castes will lose out on rightful benefits,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US