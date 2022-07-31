Dakshina Kannada Muslim Central Committee announces ₹30 lakh compensation to two murder victims’ families

In this undated photo, Mohammed Fazil, who was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 13:15 IST

Committee regrets skipping Muslim victim families by CM Bommai during visit to BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s kin

The Dakshina Kannada Muslim Central Committee on Saturday announced ₹30 lakh each in compensation to the families of Masood and Mohammed Fazil, who were murdered on July 21 and July 28 in the district. In its meeting in Mangaluru on Saturday, the Committee regretted the gesture of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai visiting only the family of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered in Bellare on July 26, in their native village on July 28 and announcing ₹25 lakh compensation from the government. The CM neither visited the family of Masood at Bellare nor announced compensation to his family. Similarly, he did not visit Fazil’s house despite being in the city when he was murdered. Advertisement Advertisement Therefore, the meeting decided to raise funds from the community to pay compensation to the two families. If necessary, the Committee would also arrange legal assistance to the families. The Committee, expressing grief over the three murders, appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony in the district. Committee president K.S. Mohammed Masood chaired the emergency meeting. Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U.K. Khader, committee vice president Ibrahim Kodijal and others were present.

