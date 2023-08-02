Dakshina Kannada District Tourism Committee intends to launch a portal for tourism promotion, says Deputy Commissioner

August 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said here on Wednesday that the district tourism committee, headed by him, intends to launch a portal dedicated for the promotion of tourism.

Speaking at a ‘meet the press’ , organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, the Deputy Commissioner said that the portal should provide a comprehensive information on the tourism destinations including beaches, hospitality sector, seasonal events of the district and the like.

The portal intended to be launched should help to market Dakshina Kannada by creating a brand.

He said that there is a need to prepare a calendar of tourism events by having fixed dates. The tourism circuit should be prepared to help tourists visiting the district from outside.

“An ecosystem should be created for the tourism sector to thrive,” he said, adding that the local stakeholders should join hands in making the portal an integrated one.

Referring to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex project coming up at Padil, Mr. Muhilan said that it required ₹32 crore more for completing and ₹55 crore has already been spent on the building. The government in the 2023-24 Budget, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has announced that funds will be allocated for completing the pending DC office complex projects in the State. It included the project in Mangaluru too.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he will inspect the stretches of national highways passing through the city limits with the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and police soon to address traffic related, road safety and other issues.

Both the NHAI and police have listed out the issues to be addressed. Some can be addressed immediately while there are some issues which needed more time for resolving.

Mr. Mulilan said that he will try to have a special team of officials to address issues pertaining to revenue matters. Technology can be made use of for identifying revenue and forest land for a clear demarcation.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a team of the district administration comprising himself will visit each taluk headquarters, on rotation, on a given day in a week to address the grievances of people starting from second week of August.

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the union, spoke.

